Council of the Republic: The suspension of Belarus' participation in the CEI is thoughtless and unjustified step

As it was announced in the statement of the Presidium of the Council of the Republic, the decision of the Central European Initiative to suspend the participation of Belarus in the organization has a politicized nature and far-fetched pretext. It was made allegedly because of Belarus' support to the aggression against Ukraine. In fact our country is not a participant in the military operation. Moreover it was the initiative of the President of Belarus to start peaceful Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. The Upper House of the Belarusian Parliament emphasizes:

“The suspension of Belarus' participation in the CEI isa thoughtless and unjustified step that destroys the base of partnership and trust, effective and mutually beneficial cooperation for 30 years. We consider the CEI's actions regarding Belarus as a deviation from the fundamental principles of the organization, which are designed to ensure the overcoming of the dividing lines in Europe and the non-use of methods of political and economic pressure contrary to the international law. We are convinced that common sense must prevail, and the Central European Initiative will once again assert itself as a serious organization with a large membership, independent from the immediate opportunistic interests of individual countries, capable to maintain its unifying potential and making a worthy contribution to security and peace in Europe.