Joint CSTO exercise to be held in Belarus, Russia and Tajikistan

This was announced in Moscow today by Anatoly Sidorov, head of the united headquarters of the Organization. The briefing was held in a teleconference format with all countries included in the collective security agreement. One of the topics is the preparation for the joint CSTO doctrine Combat Brotherhood-2019. It will be held in the fall simultaneously on the territory of three countries: Belarus, Russia and Tajikistan. More specific terms, the number of armed forces and equipment, as well as the names of polygons will be discussed at staff negotiations a few months before the start of the exercise.