Joint session of Foreign Ministries of Russia and Belarus to be held in Minsk on January 19

A joint session of the board of foreign ministries of Belarus and Russia will be held in Minsk today to review the implementation of the program of concerted actions in foreign policy. Russia will be represented by Sergey Lavrov.

The day before, during a press conference on the results of the Russian Foreign Ministry's work over the last year, the minister spoke about his expectations of the upcoming meeting.

Negotiations in Minsk will also focus on cooperation at multilateral forums in the field of arms control and counteraction against the West's policy of politicization of international economic and human rights organizations. A number of documents, including a memorandum of understanding on biological security, will be signed at the end of the meeting.

