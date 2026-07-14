Strengthening Military Ties: Belarus and Azerbaijan Discuss Future Cooperation

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Pavel Muraveiko, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Karim Valiyev, have conducted negotiations in Minsk. The sides discussed the current state of bilateral military cooperation and identified pathways for its development in fields of mutual interest.

Pavel Muraveiko emphasised that Belarusian-Azerbaijani cooperation is largely based on the trusting relations between the heads of the two states, which creates a solid foundation for the development of interaction, including between the military departments.

Karim Valiyev thanked the Belarusian side for the warm welcome and stressed that Belarus and Azerbaijan should strengthen cooperation, develop the exchange of experience, and preserve the common historical memory that forms the basis of the brotherly relations between the two peoples.

Following the talks, the sides paid tribute to the Soviet soldiers who fell during the Great Patriotic War by laying wreaths and flowers at the Victory Monument in Minsk.