Supreme Courts of Belarus and Russia Sign Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation

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A new format for cooperation between the judicial systems of the Union State was discussed in Minsk.

At a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Igor Krasnov, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Belarus Andrei Shved proposed to form a permanent cooperation body at the level of the heads of the highest judicial bodies of the two countries.

The Supreme Courts of Belarus and Russia also signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation.

According to Andrei Shved, as part of the document's implementation, it is proposed to form an organizational council on justice issues that will coordinate joint work.