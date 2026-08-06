Three Messages from Algiers: Ahmed Attaf Confirms Forthcoming Visit of Algerian President to Minsk

During a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, State Minister of Algeria Ahmed Attaf informed him that work is under way to prepare a visit by the head of the Algerian state to Belarus in the near future, BelTA reports.

Greeting the Belarusian head of state, the foreign guest expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet and spoke of the special mission entrusted to him by the President of Algeria.

“Your friend, my President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has authorised me to convey to you three messages. The first is confirmation of the deep friendship and high appreciation of your activities, Mr President. The second is his readiness and commitment to work with you shoulder to shoulder in order to raise the level of bilateral relations. The third is a high assessment of the intensive dynamics of bilateral relations that have been observed since the meeting of the leaders of the two countries in December 2025 in Algiers,” Ahmed Attaf said.

According to him, work is being conducted on the organisation of a visit by Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Belarus. “The President of Algeria will actively work on the fulfilment of the earlier reached agreement on visiting Belarus in the very near future,” the head of the Algerian Foreign Ministry emphasised.