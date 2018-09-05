Tripartite Contact Group confirms full commitment to comply with Minsk Agreements

The tripartite contact group has confirmed the full commitment to comply with the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the conflict in the East of Ukraine. This was announced today by OSCE Special Representative Martin Sajdik. He also recalls that this summer has become the most peaceful one since the beginning of the conflict. Thanks to an agreed truce in connection with the beginning of harvesting, as well as the beginning of the academic year, it was possible to significantly reduce the level of violations of the ceasefire.