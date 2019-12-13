World War III already going on - Andrei Savinykh

The redistribution of the world and the World War III is already underway, said the chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives Andrei Savinykh.

Another thing, the parliamentarian explained, is that we put a trace of the WWII on the perception of this war. And now the war is different. It is expressed in a large number of hot local conflicts around the world. But the main battlefield is an economic confrontation and information war.

The second point, to which Andrei Savinykh drew attention, is that we constantly talk in the categories of nation-states, this is not quite right. "Today we can talk about unions of states as well as other players that have a supranational structure. There is no point in demonizing the United States as a country. The fact is that today this state is occupied by certain financial and corporate circles that are not national in character, which feel fine in Washington, and in New York, and in London, and somewhere else around the world. They now rule the American establishment. But there is a growing resistance of the nation-state to them there, too," he explained.

Our task today, the parliamentarian said, is to concentrate resources, to consolidate a certain group of countries.

Andrei Savinykh:

"The union of Belarus and Russia is not enough for us to say that we have defended our interests. We need to expand, we need to create a mobilizing economy, and we must build our own picture of the future. We have to be clear about what kind of world we are building."

The U.S. is in a confrontation with two superpowers, Russia and China. This is a fact. But can the U.S. "maintain" such an open confrontation with two states at once? Andrei Savinykh is sure that no.

"And that is why the conflict with Russia began first, and the conflict with China was postponed for later as an economic conflict," he explained. - Today, the U.S< circles are developing strategies for destroying China's economic potential."

According to the parliamentarian, the idea of "Helsinki-2" or "the spirit of San Francisco" will prevail, but it will become a reality only after the major leading powers finally clarify relations, when the world has passed the peak of the conflict, and both zones of influence and zones of responsibility of each serious player will be clear. "And the second point, it will not be national states, but unions of states that will unite to protect their territory and their future," the deputy stressed.

Andrei Savinykh:

"We are now going through that period when the leading states are measuring their force, comparing their potentials and determining their zones of influence. But in reality this is war. A war for survival, for economic dominance."