Turchin Hold Talks with Premier of PRC State Council

A two-day working visit by the Prime Minister of Belarus to Tajikistan has begun. Alexander Turchin has arrived in Dushanbe to participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

On October 20, the parties are set to examine issues related to the development of trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. Particular attention will be paid to the implementation of agreements reached during the meeting of SCO leaders held in Bishkek in September 2026.

On October 19, the Belarusian Prime Minister held a series of bilateral talks. Discussions with Chinese partners included an alignment of positions and a review of future projects; Alexander Turchin met with Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China.

In exactly three months, Belarus and China will mark a significant milestone: the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over this period, the two nations have forged a strategic partnership, built a relationship of political trust, developed economic ties, and fostered cooperation at both the regional and humanitarian levels.

"As you are well aware, the leaders of our two countries have set the objective of imbuing this partnership with concrete, substantive, and tangible content. This falls within the remit and is a direct responsibility of both governments. I would like to thank the Chinese side for the constructive manner in which the meeting of the Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation was held in Beijing on October 14. I understand that the discussions between the respective agencies were both intensive and highly productive," Alexander Turchin noted.

Furthermore, cooperation between Belarus and Iran is on the agenda for October 19. The government delegation keeps a packed schedule.