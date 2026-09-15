US Takes Note of Lukashenko's Statement Regarding Need to Recover Funds 'Stuck" in Bank

The United States has acknowledged the recent statement by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko regarding the need to recover funds 'stuck' in a bank. This follows remarks made by U.S. Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale during talks with the Belarusian leader, BelTA reports.

"These funds must be unfrozen and returned. We have asked the bank to unfreeze these assets. We are currently working out a mechanism to accomplish this," John Coale stated.