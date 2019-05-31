EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Ashgabat hosts meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government

The Belarusian delegation is headed by Prime Minister Sergei Rumas. The participants have already signed a package of documents on cooperation, in particular, an agreement on the interaction of the customs authorities of the Commonwealth countries, as well as in the scientific and cultural fields. Heads of government discussed the preparation of the draft Inter-State Innovative Cooperation Program until 2030. The next meeting will be held on October 25 in Moscow.

