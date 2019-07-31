President of Uzbekistan arrives in Belarus for an official visit

A few hours ago, Shavkat Mirziyoyev's plane landed at Minsk National Airport. The Head of Uzbekistan was warmly welcomed by the Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas and Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.



Tomorrow, the Palace of independence will host several rounds of talks. Alexander Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev will discuss a wide range of issues. The emphasis is on strengthening economic relations. The President of Belarus and Uzbekistan will consider the prospects of joint projects in various fields. Particular attention is paid to strengthening interregional cooperation, deepening industrial cooperation and ensuring favorable conditions for trade. Alexander Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev will discuss the political agenda - the situation in the region and the world. The Presidents also plan to visit the exhibition of national products of Uzbekistan together.



