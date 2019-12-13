Belarus enhances legislation to protect constitutional order

The decisive measures to protect the tranquility of Belarusians and ensure a prompt response to aggressive threats to our internal security are adopted in the country. Belarus has improved its legislation to protect the constitutional order. The President has signed the decrees today. One of the documents is related to response to acts of terrorism and mass riots. It regulates the work of the Interdepartmental Commission for Countering Extremism and Combating Terrorism. The second decree on ensuring the state of emergency defines the work of administrative bodies in case of a state of emergency both in the territory of the whole country and in separate regions.