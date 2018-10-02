Belarusian parliament launches new legislative season

Every year on October 2, deputies and senators open the autumn session. This meeting in parliament features diplomats and ministers. And this is an opportunity for the press to learn first-hand about the latest innovations of economic policy.

Among the documents is the new Tax Code, labor or housing codes, which also require noticeable adjustments.

Labor standards are expected to be corrected in November. Everything is based on the principle that the rights of workers should be protected, with flexible working hours, long employment contracts.

By the beginning of the year, the country will receive a new financial partner, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank engaged in energy and roads.

And the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will help the modernization of bridges on all national highways. The Ministry of Transport decided to put in order all the structures, and these are three dozen bridges.