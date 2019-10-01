Summit of Eurasian Economic Community to be held in Yerevan

The summit of the Eurasian Economic Community will take place in Armenia's capital. Alexander Lukashenko will participate in it. The President paid a working visit to Armenia and negotiated with the Prime Minister of Armenia. The agenda includes a dozen and a half issues.



The free trade agreement between Singapore and the EAEU is expected to be signed there. This will reduce the customs duties between the countries.



The Presidents of Iran and Moldova Hassan Rouhani and Igor Dodon will attend the meeting.



The President paid a working visit to Yerevan. The President headed to the negotiations with the Prime Minister of Armenia immediately upon his arrival. Minsk and Yerevan continue to build their relations.



Today Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the summit of the Eurasian Economic Community. The meeting will be held in a narrow and extended format. The Heads of the States will discuss the issues of economic interaction, financial policy, energy, international activity and the development of cooperation with third countries.



Minsk remains committed to the integration and is ready to discuss the difficulties of the development of the Eurasian Union.



The trade barriers still exist. They don't support the ideas that underlie integration. The chairmanship in the EAEU will be passed to our country and Alexander Lukashenko in his speech at the summit will identify the position of Belarus on the problem of the union and the development of integration.