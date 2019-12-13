Eurasian Economic Union to create independent payment space in national currencies

The initiative was announced today on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum, which was held in Bishkek.



Prospects of Eurasian integration



Members emphasized that neither the dollar nor the euro are ground currencies anymore. Integration should be oriented exclusively in settlements in national currencies. Today this level is already close to 75%. But this is not the limit. Single markets, cooperation, substitution of unfriendly imports and humanitarian initiatives – the variety of discussions was broad. All of them are aimed at further development of integration. Common electricity and gas markets will also facilitate this purpose. The treaty is in a high readiness.



The forum participants underscored, that the Eurasian Economic Union is being on the rise on the geopolitical map of the world. And integration claims a dominant position in the context of global changes. It is capable of transforming itself into a major player in the world economy.



