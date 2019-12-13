CIS Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Minsk addresses 14 issues

Minsk hosted a session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers. Our capital city warmly received the heads of the Commonwealth countries' foreign ministries. During the meeting the ministers signed the regulation on the International Association of the CIS Historians and Archivists. The work on these projects will make it possible to resist the attempts to falsify the results of the Great Patriotic War and to play down the role of the Soviet Union. Such decision is especially urgent in the conditions of the ongoing pressure of the West on the members of the Commonwealth.



