"In order to further demonize Belarus, present it as a source of tension in the region and justify its destructive actions, the West fabricated a conflict situation with refugees on the western borders of Belarus," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei stated that. Millions of refugees strive to get from all directions to Europe in order to escape hunger and disasters created by same Europe and the West as a whole in certain countries and regions, but no one is waiting for them in Europe.



Vladimir Makei clearly outlines: Belarus has always adhered to the policy of good neighborliness.

