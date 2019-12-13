Belarusian Foreign Ministry sums up results for 2022

In the context of unprecedented external pressure, the Foreign Ministry, in close co-operation with other government agencies, is carrying out systematic work to counter sanctions and mitigate their aftermath on the country's economy and population. The increased concentration of NATO troops and military build-up near our western borders under the pretext of "escalation" of the so-called "migration crisis", as well as the build-up of tension around Ukraine, pose a serious threat to Belarus' national security.

Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus