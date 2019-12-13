3.42 RUB
Belarusian Foreign Ministry sums up results for 2022
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summed up the results of the diplomatic service performance on February 18.Year 2021 was marked by an unprecedented increase in the level of tension in international relations. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei. The Minister noted that according to some assessments we are living in a situation of the "Cold War 2".The U.S. and EU actions against Belarus in 2020-2021 fully fit into this logic.
In the context of unprecedented external pressure, the Foreign Ministry, in close co-operation with other government agencies, is carrying out systematic work to counter sanctions and mitigate their aftermath on the country's economy and population. The increased concentration of NATO troops and military build-up near our western borders under the pretext of "escalation" of the so-called "migration crisis", as well as the build-up of tension around Ukraine, pose a serious threat to Belarus' national security.
Vladimir Makei noted that in the context of flaring up the information wars, an idea that a new big war is inevitable is aggressively imposed on the average information consumer of the Western and some other Internet and media segments.
