Charge d'Affaires of Armenia summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus

A handful of pro-Western activists (allegedly supporters of one of the local parties) vandalized the Belarusian embassy in Yerevan. They threw potatoes, eggs and tomatoes at the diplomatic mission.

Today, the Charge d'Affaires of Armenia in Belarus was invited to the Foreign Ministry. He was informed about the incident, as well as the damage caused to the Belarusian diplomatic mission. They also pointed out the clearly insufficient measures of the Armenian law enforcement agencies to prevent the outrageous prank.

Anatoly Glaz, Head of the Department of Information and Digital Diplomacy - spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry:

The Armenian side was pointed to the obligation of the host state to ensure the safety of the Belarusian diplomatic mission and its property, as well as the safety of diplomatic personnel, as established by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and universally accepted.

“The Belarusian side assumes that the vandals will be identified, compensate for the damage caused and be punished in accordance with Armenian legislation,” Glaz said.

The Yerevan vandals allegedly took offense at Alexander Lukashenko's recent statement. Last week, our President said in an interview with Rossiya TV channel that no one needs Armenia in the West and they will soon forget about it there.