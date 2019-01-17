3.43 RUB
Foreign Ministry employees awarded badges of distinction of Belarus diplomatic service
For the first time the employees of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry were awarded badges of distinction of the diplomatic service of Belarus. The ceremony was attended by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Yevdochenko. According to him, over the years of independence, Belarus has achieved significant success in the international arena, became a participant of new integration projects. And this is largely the merit of diplomats.
Currently, Belarus, together with its partners in the EAEU is working on the liberalization of trade relations. The free trade agreements have already been concluded with China and Iran. There is some success in negotiations with Israel, details are discussed with Egypt and India. In addition, in February in Geneva Belarus will hold the next round of negotiations on the accession to the WTO.
