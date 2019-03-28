Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives in Minsk on 1st official visit

At the airport, he was met by Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei. The Austrian delegation includes about 40 people. These are relatives of Austrian Jews who died in Trostenets, members of Jewish communities, and representatives of the Austrian economy.



Sebastian Kurz will take part in the opening ceremony of a new monument to Austrian victims Array of Names at the Trostenets memorial complex. Since 2010, signs with the names of people killed here began to appear on the trees of the former concentration camp.