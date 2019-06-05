Minsk has agreed to prepare for a new truce in the Donbass

Just a few hours ago, a regular meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolving the situation in the east of Ukraine ended in Minsk. The parties agreed to prepare for a new truce in Donbass. Plus, a new cease-fire agreement will be ready for signing at the next meeting of the contact group on June 19.



A range of problems of Donbass are still relevant, and Minsk remains the platform for difficult negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE. The concrete results of the Minsk talks, for example, suggest the repeated achievement of periods of truce in the conflict region.



Vladimir Zelensky, President of Ukraine: “An important issue for Ukraine, for each of us, for our team is to end the war in the Donbas. We have a common position on the need to intensify negotiations in the Normandy format and unblock Minsk talks.”



The fact that Belarus adequately copes with the role of a mediator in resolving the situation in the Donbass is emphasized by foreign experts. A positive assessment of the contribution of Minsk to the resolution of the conflict in the east of Ukraine was given by the adviser on policy issues of the European Parliament Gregory Jullien.



Gregory Jullien, Policy Advisor at the European Parliament: “As we can see from the Ukrainian crisis, Belarus copes well with the role of mediator. It is very important that your country continues to help find common ground in search of consensus. And the European Union considered and considers Belarus a very important partner in the international arena. "



The role of Belarus in modern geopolitical and geo-economic processes was discussed today by the participants of the annual international conference at the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences. According to the adviser of the European Parliament, Brussels calls Belarus an important partner in the system of international relations.