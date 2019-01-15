Development of Belarusian-Austrian relations to be discussed in Minsk

The development of the Belarusian-Austrian relations, as well as the dialogue between Belarus and the EU, will be discussed today in Minsk by the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries, Vladimir Makei and Karin Kneissl. In addition to bilateral negotiations, the ministers will participate in the official opening of the new office of the Embassy of the Republic of Austria in Belarus. It is planned that the Austrian Foreign Minister will also visit the sculpture factory of the Belarusian Union of Artists, where he will familiarize himself with the work on the production of the monument to the Austrian victims of Trostenets death camp.