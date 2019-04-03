Seminar on project applications for co-financing of Central European Initiative opens in Minsk today

This regional forum promotes cooperation at the political, economic and cultural levels in Central and Eastern Europe. The ceremony will be attended by the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Makei and the Secretary General of the Central European Initiative Roberto Antonione, who is in staying in our country on a working visit. The program of his visit also includes meetings with deputies of the Council of the Republic and the House of Representatives, heads of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the State Committee on Science and Technology.