Minsk hosts regular meeting on resolving situation in east of Ukraine

The negotiations began with a meeting of the working subgroups of the tripartite contact group. They are held at the President Hotel in a closed mode. Later in the evening, the meeting of the contact group will take place.

The agenda includes the issues of establishing a regime of silence. Further there will be attempts to withdraw military structures 1 kilometer from the contact line. The parties will try to reach agreement on certain issues of a humanitarian nature: the ways to ensure a normal life for tens of thousands of people in a wide strip along the line of contact.