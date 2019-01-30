3.42 RUB
Minsk hosts regular meeting on resolving situation in east of Ukraine
The negotiations began with a meeting of the working subgroups of the tripartite contact group. They are held at the President Hotel in a closed mode. Later in the evening, the meeting of the contact group will take place.
The agenda includes the issues of establishing a regime of silence. Further there will be attempts to withdraw military structures 1 kilometer from the contact line. The parties will try to reach agreement on certain issues of a humanitarian nature: the ways to ensure a normal life for tens of thousands of people in a wide strip along the line of contact.
