Minsk hosts meeting of MSC Core Group

Today, Minsk has become the major platform for political dialogue. The meeting of the Munich Security Conference Core Group is held at the Palace of Independence. Over one hundred authoritative politicians have arrived including heads of states and governments, foreign ministers of several European countries, leaders of international organizations and experts. The opening of the international forum and discussion session "East-West Relations" was attended by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The list of problems under discussion includes East-West disagreements to the conflict in Ukraine. It is obvious that the entire European continent needs new security arrangements, such as the initiative of the Belarusian leader Helsinki-2.

Solving the Ukrainian crisis is the key security issue in Europe. During the armed conflict, Belarus received 160 thousand immigrants from Ukraine. In fact, it has become a second home, providing these people with everything they need: this is help in finding employment, medical care, social, psychological adaptation. At the conference, the Head of the Belarusian State voiced specific proposals for ensuring peace in the eastern regions of Ukraine.

The Munich Security Conference has been held annually since 1963. Initially, it was a platform for informal communication between the military and the leaders of NATO countries. Over time, the forum began to attract increasing attention from representatives of political and military circles of other countries. Starting from 2009, meetings of the Core Group of the Munich Conference are held.

