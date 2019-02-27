PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Regular meeting of Tripartite Contact Group held in Minsk

A regular meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolving the situation in the East of Ukraine was held in Minsk. The key topic was the cease-fire in Donbas. On March 13, the Tripartite Contact Group will meet again in our capital.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All