Parliamentary delegation of Latvia paying official visit to Minsk
A parliamentary delegation from Latvia is on an official visit to Minsk these days. Deputies will meet with Speaker of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko. Negotiations are planned with the heads of the Belarusian law enforcement agencies. The parties will discuss cooperation in trade and economy, security issues, fighting corruption, regulating border, and customs control.
Latvia is one of Belarus’ most important trade partners and investors and is also the largest transit corridor for Belarusian exports. Belarus exports petrochemicals, woodworking, and metallurgy. The imports mostly include medicines, equipment, and food products. Latvian investors are interested in projects in services, trade, woodworking, food production, and IT.
