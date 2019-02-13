3.42 RUB
Regular meeting of Contact Group on Ukraine held in Minsk
The meeting was held on the initiative of Russia on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the signing of Minsk agreements. The Security Council called for additional measures to cease fire in Eastern Ukraine. The parties should prioritize the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the separation of forces and the protection of critical civilian infrastructure. Kiev is calling for introduction of UN peacekeepers in Donbass. In Ukraine, they believe that they will help to implement Minsk agreements.
Ambassador Martin Sajdik stressed that the only way to peace in Donbass is "full and comprehensive implementation of Minsk agreements by all parties."
