Solemn opening ceremony of new branch office of Embassy of Finland takes place in Minsk

It is located next to the foreign offices of France, Bulgaria and Switzerland. As noted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Oleg Kravchenko, the opening of a branch of the Embassy of Finland is a confirmation of the constructive nature of interaction and the strengthening of relations between the countries.

Active diplomatic cooperation between the countries began in 1992. Then the Minsk department of the Embassy of Finland in Lithuania started its work.

