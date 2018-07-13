PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Seminar of heads of diplomatic representations and consular institutions of our country finishes in Minsk

The seminar of heads of diplomatic representations and consular institutions of our country finished in Minsk today. The diplomats discussed key issues of joint work, analyzed implementation of the political and economic tasks set by the Head of State.

The main directions of the diplomatic corps of Belarus are foreign economic activities and trade, digital technologies, educational, sports and tourist potential of our country and its export component.

