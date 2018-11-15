3.43 RUB
Cooperation agreement between chambers of representatives of Belarus and Egypt signed
The expansion of the inter-parliamentary dialogue between Belarus and Egypt, as well as issues of economic partnership were discussed by deputies of the two countries. Representatives of Belarus and Egypt believe that this will help to intensify bilateral contacts, inter-regional relations and investment. Partnership. In addition, Belarus offers Egypt to more actively develop industrial cooperation and cooperate in the field of innovations. According to the results of 9 months of this year, the Belarusian - Egyptian trade turnover reached $ 79 million, which is a quarter more than in the same period of last year. By the way, the Egyptian delegation visits our country for the first time, this visit can be called historic.
