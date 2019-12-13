15 issues on agenda of EAEU summit

The hottest topics of the current agenda will be discussed by the leaders of the EAEU states. The summit will start in a moment. Alexander Lukashenko will be video-conferenced with the heads of state - the meeting will be held in a conference format. The presidents of the observer countries Cuba and Uzbekistan are also expected to contact the summit. The agenda includes 15 issues. These are not only about economic development, but also some humanitarian problems and the labor market. One of the key issues may be countering the pressures of the collective West.