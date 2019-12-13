Tajikistan hosts anniversary summit of SCO leaders

The time is coming for a historic stress-test of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko on September 17 in Dushanbe. Tajikistan has hosted the jubilee summit of its leaders: 20 years since the foundation of the organization. Common safety, overcoming pandemic consequences, life in post-equilibrium time - these are, perhaps, the main topics, which were touched upon by all leaders. Another priority is the Afghan issue. Everyone is interested in resolving the situation in Afghanistan and in minimizing the risks to the region's security.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization may not play by the rules dictated by external powers. The largest regional association has resources and capabilities for that! The Belarusian leader made some more important points. Our country supports the initiative of Tajikistan to create the Anti-Drug Center. It is necessary to be more active in counteracting such global risks as terrorism, extremism and illegal migration. It is necessary to create an international legal system to fight cyber-attacks. Alexander Lukashenko called the further development of the common transport space a promising prospect. And the President also proposed the countries of the Shanghai organization to create an alliance in the field of health care.