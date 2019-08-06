3.42 RUB
CEC approves plan for organizing upcoming parliamentary elections
A parliamentary campaign has begun in Belarus. Yesterday, the dates were announced, and today the Central Election Commission approved the election calendar. This means that the main stages of the campaign have been identified.
This time more funds were allocated, which is associated with an increase in the average salary in the country.
On November 7, elections to the Council of the Republic will take place, and on November 17 - to the 7th convocation of the House of Representatives. About 23 million rubles have been allocated from the budget for all activities.
Almost two dozen issues were discussed at a meeting of the central commission on elections and republican referenda by representatives of the CEC. The calendar of events and expenses for the preparation of the parliamentary campaign were among the main topics. The formation of district election commissions in the elections of deputies of the House of Representatives should be completed by September 2.
Nomination of candidates for the Council of the Republic will take place from September 9 to October 8. By the way, elections to the upper house of parliament do not provide for campaigning. Eight members of the Council of the Republic are elected from each region and Minsk by secret ballot at meetings of local deputies. Eight more members will be appointed by the Head of State.
Belarus has sent invitations to international organizations to observe the elections: these are the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the CIS Executive Committee and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The Central Election Commissions of the CIS countries, Georgia and the Republic of Korea will also come to Belarus.
