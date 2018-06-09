3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Heads of SCO member states summit to open in Qingdao today
The city of Qingdao, China, will become the centre of political life these days. Today, the summit of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states opens there. The leaders will meet in the format of the Shanghai Eight for the first time.
President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in China to take part in the summit. Belarus will present proposals on the development of the organization and new directions of cooperation. An important point is the strengthening of security in the Eurasian region. In this regard, Belarus is known for its honest and straightforward position.
Among other things, the Belarusian leader will hold a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of the states participating in the summit. Talks with Chinese President are expected to take place. The agenda of the talks includes matters of strengthening political cooperation, implementation of joint projects, and interregional cooperation.
Since 2015, Belarus has been participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as an observer. The so-called Shanghai Eight is the largest union that brings together 8 countries – Russia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Together, they account for 60% of the territory of Eurasia. The total population is about half the world's population. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is not a military organization – it consistently advocates for strengthening stability and safety in the region and promoting economic cooperation.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All