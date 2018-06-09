Heads of SCO member states summit to open in Qingdao today

The city of Qingdao, China, will become the centre of political life these days. Today, the summit of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states opens there. The leaders will meet in the format of the Shanghai Eight for the first time.

President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in China to take part in the summit. Belarus will present proposals on the development of the organization and new directions of cooperation. An important point is the strengthening of security in the Eurasian region. In this regard, Belarus is known for its honest and straightforward position.

Among other things, the Belarusian leader will hold a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of the states participating in the summit. Talks with Chinese President are expected to take place. The agenda of the talks includes matters of strengthening political cooperation, implementation of joint projects, and interregional cooperation.