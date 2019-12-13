3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
69th session of UN Economic Commission for Europe starts in Geneva
The current issues of international agenda and Belarus' approach to global challenges will be discussed at the 69th session of the UN Economic Commission for Europe in Geneva. The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry will also take part in the session. On Monday, Vladimir Makei met with the Director General of the World Health Organization, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The Minister of Foreign Affairs also handed over to the head of the World Intellectual Property Organization an instrument on joining the Hague Agreement Consetning the International Deposit of Industrial Designs. This will make Belarus more attractive for foreign investors.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All