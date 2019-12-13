69th session of UN Economic Commission for Europe starts in Geneva

The current issues of international agenda and Belarus' approach to global challenges will be discussed at the 69th session of the UN Economic Commission for Europe in Geneva. The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry will also take part in the session. On Monday, Vladimir Makei met with the Director General of the World Health Organization, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The Minister of Foreign Affairs also handed over to the head of the World Intellectual Property Organization an instrument on joining the Hague Agreement Consetning the International Deposit of Industrial Designs. This will make Belarus more attractive for foreign investors.

