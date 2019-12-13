PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Valery Belsky appointed national coordinator for achieving SDGs

Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Valery Belsky has been appointed national coordinator for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The corresponding decree № 64 was signed by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on March 9, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported. According to the document, Leonid Zayats, former national coordinator, was relieved of this position.

