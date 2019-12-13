3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Valery Belsky appointed national coordinator for achieving SDGs
Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Valery Belsky has been appointed national coordinator for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The corresponding decree № 64 was signed by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on March 9, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported. According to the document, Leonid Zayats, former national coordinator, was relieved of this position.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All