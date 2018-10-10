3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Vladimir Andreichenko takes part in meeting of speakers of Eurasian parliaments in Turkey
The speakers of Eurasian parliaments in Turkey are discussing issues of cooperation in various fields. The delegation of our country is headed by the Chairman of the House of Representatives. In his speech, Vladimir Andreichenko noted that Belarus is interested in expanding cooperation in the field of security. Economic cooperation in such areas as transport, logistics and trade is also important. Vladimir Andreichenko also held a number of bilateral meetings. Their key theme was the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
