Vladimir Andreichenko: Sudan is a gateway to other countries in Africa

Sudan is the gateway to other countries of Africa, said Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko during today's meeting with the Ambassador of Sudan to Belarus.



The parties discussed the development of interparliamentary contacts and cooperation between the legislative bodies of both countries in the international arena. Assistance in deepening ties in trade, economic and humanitarian spheres was also discussed. Today, more than ever before we need consolidation with all the countries which understand that the world is changing.



Tengiz Dumbadze, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus: Belarus has always demonstrated its peace-loving policy. We have always been open. We have always said that we stand for peace, we stand for cooperation and we are always ready. Many countries, in Africa for instance, can give good examples of the fact that this cooperation is honest, sincere and fair. It is very productive and economically very important for our country. Let the world know that there is such a small beautiful country, which is always open to friends.



In his turn, the foreign diplomat said that Sudan is an old friend of Belarus in Africa. The cooperation between our countries is developing well and we should not stop there.



