Vladimir Makei to go to New York

On September 21-26, the Belarusian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei will participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.



"The work of the 77th session will become a kind of "strength test" for the entire UN system and an indicator of the organization's actual ability to act in times of crisis of multilateralism and the extreme aggravation of disagreements between Member States," noted the Foreign Ministry. The tasks of the Belarusian delegation will be aimed at protecting national interests in the current complex crisis in international security, as well as against the undermining of the international multilateral system and the legalization of the Western sanctions policy in the UN as a method of bilateral relations with member States of the organization.



The program of the visit of Vladimir Makei to New York includes the participation of the head of the Belarusian Foreign Minister in the general political discussion of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, participation in the meetings of the Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states and the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends in defense of the UN Charter and ministerial meetings.



A number of bilateral meetings of Vladimir Makei with his counterparts from Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia, and the United Nations leadership are planned on the margins of the General Assembly.



