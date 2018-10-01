Vladimir Makei: Countries should build relationships based on common values

The 73rd session of the UN General Assembly continues in New York. The speech of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has just ended. It was dedicated to the crisis of confidence in the international arena. As noted by the head of the foreign affairs agency, countries should build relations on the basis of common values. This also applies to the great powers. The diplomat noted that the idea of stability could become the unifying paradigm in the world.

Vladimir Makei also reminded the participants of the General Assembly about the initiative of Alexander Lukashenko, expressed last year in Minsk during the session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. We are talking about Helsinki-2, as it was called in the press: a new large-scale dialogue on international security.