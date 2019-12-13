3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
Palace of Independence discuss key issues of development of capital region
The key issues of development of the capital region were discussed at the Palace of Independence. The President opened the first working week of 2022 with the meeting with the Governor of Minsk Region. Alexander Turchin has been heading the region for already two years. Recent staff rotations in the provinces have not touched the central region. The President is sure that during his work in his position the Governor studied well the regional problems and issues that are important for people. Today, the most important task is to improve the well-being of citizens.The discussion touched upon the main economic indicators and important social issues.
We are paying close attention to the central region. Minsk Region has always been a benchmark of development for other regions. That is why we must not lower the bar. As last year showed, almost all forecast indicators (with the exception of investment) were achieved. The Governor presented a number of proposals for the development of agro-industrial complex.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All