Palace of Independence discuss key issues of development of capital region

The key issues of development of the capital region were discussed at the Palace of Independence. The President opened the first working week of 2022 with the meeting with the Governor of Minsk Region. Alexander Turchin has been heading the region for already two years. Recent staff rotations in the provinces have not touched the central region. The President is sure that during his work in his position the Governor studied well the regional problems and issues that are important for people. Today, the most important task is to improve the well-being of citizens.The discussion touched upon the main economic indicators and important social issues.