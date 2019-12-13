Palace of Independence summarizes results of working group on Constitution

Any political innovations must create conditions for the development of sovereign Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko said this at a meeting with the working group for "finalizing" the draft Constitution. The basic law of the country is the top of the legal system. It is necessary to bring together all the previously voiced proposals. The next step is a meeting with the Constitutional Commission. Also, the head of state proposed a large-scale social study (both on the reform of the Basic Law, and in general on the current agenda). The President stressed that the authorities need to know the opinion of citizens.

As for the constitutional amendments, the main thing is that the new proposals should not destabilize the situation in society. It is suggested to retain the existing system of power in the country. Among the amendments there will be a special role of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, redistribution of powers between the state bodies. The institute of family and traditional values is one of the priorities in Belarus: the state stands for continuity of generations and development of national foundations. Other important innovations include special attention to patriotism and historical memory. Belarusians will have the last word in passing the Constitution. After all, the draft law will be discussed by the nation.