Security issues discussed in Minsk by UN and OSCE representatives
World security issues are discussed in Minsk. An international high-level conference has opened in the capital under the auspices of the OSCE. This is a big talk on the fight against terrorism in the digital era with participation of experts from 40 countries. This meeting confirms the recognition of the initiatives and efforts of Belarus to establish a dialogue between the countries. On the eve of the international forum, the President met with key persons in the OSCE and UN systems to discuss cooperation with the organizations.
OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger says that the confrontation between East and West is only increasing. It is important to avoid escalation. Therefore, the dialogue in various variations is what is needed. As a member of the OSCE, Belarus is not idle. Security issues are not indifferent to us.
Belarus and the OSCE closely cooperate on a variety of issues, including combating human trafficking, security sector reform, and gender equality issues. The Minsk format of negotiations on Ukraine remains very important.
Terrorism is a serious threat to peace and security today. UN statistics are disappointing: last year 11,000 terrorist acts were committed in more than 100 countries. As a result, 25 thousand people died, 35 thousand were injured. The sum of the cumulative economic damage from the terrorist threat is $ 90 billion! Our country supported the adoption of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in 2006.
A year ago, the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism was created. Its head is Russian Vladimir Voronkov, who has Belarusian roots. The diplomat’s father is a native of Shklov district of Mogilev region.
