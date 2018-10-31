3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Issues of stability and peace discussed in Minsk
More than one hundred authoritative politicians came to Minsk, including heads of states and governments, foreign ministers of a number of European countries, heads of international organizations and experts. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the opening of the international forum and session "East-West Relations".
Among the guests there is President of Armenia, prime ministers of Moldova, Serbia, and the foreign ministers of Poland, Macedonia, Slovenia, Mongolia, the OSCE Secretary General.
Increasingly, the Belarusian capital is becoming a platform where it is convenient to express different points of view. The choice of Minsk is, in fact, the recognition by the world community of the contribution of Belarus to strengthening stability and tranquility in the region. Peace promotion efforts are appreciated. In this format, security issues were previously discussed in large geopolitical centers, for example, in Washington, Beijing, Vienna, New Delhi. Experts from all over the world say that we live in difficult times. This is not pessimism, but rather a real look at what is happening on the planet.
The Munich Security Conference has been held annually since 1963. Initially, it was a platform for informal communication between the military and the leaders of NATO countries. Over time, the forum began to attract increasing attention from representatives of political and military circles of other countries. Starting from 2009, meetings of the Core Group of the Munich Conference are held. Traditionally, the focus of attention of the Core Group is the security architecture of the region in which the meeting is held.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All