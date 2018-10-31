Issues of stability and peace discussed in Minsk

More than one hundred authoritative politicians came to Minsk, including heads of states and governments, foreign ministers of a number of European countries, heads of international organizations and experts. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the opening of the international forum and session "East-West Relations".

Among the guests there is President of Armenia, prime ministers of Moldova, Serbia, and the foreign ministers of Poland, Macedonia, Slovenia, Mongolia, the OSCE Secretary General.

Increasingly, the Belarusian capital is becoming a platform where it is convenient to express different points of view. The choice of Minsk is, in fact, the recognition by the world community of the contribution of Belarus to strengthening stability and tranquility in the region. Peace promotion efforts are appreciated. In this format, security issues were previously discussed in large geopolitical centers, for example, in Washington, Beijing, Vienna, New Delhi. Experts from all over the world say that we live in difficult times. This is not pessimism, but rather a real look at what is happening on the planet.