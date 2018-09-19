East of Ukraine becomes one of most mined zones in the world

The Tripartite Contact Group for resolving the situation in the East of Ukraine called the sides of the conflict to observe the truce and make every effort to avoid human casualties. Today, the talks in Minsk underscored the importance of humanitarian demining in the region.

It should be noted that the East of Ukraine has become one of the most mined zones in the world. According to observers, as compared with the same period of last year, the number of victims in Donbas decreased by 37 percent. However, since the beginning of this year, 182 people were killed there. The data was presented by the OSCE mission based on the monitoring conducted in the region, and it is a question of the civilian population. The observers criticized the statements of the military, who justify the need for a fire return.