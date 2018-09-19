3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
East of Ukraine becomes one of most mined zones in the world
The Tripartite Contact Group for resolving the situation in the East of Ukraine called the sides of the conflict to observe the truce and make every effort to avoid human casualties. Today, the talks in Minsk underscored the importance of humanitarian demining in the region.
As the OSCE special representative in the contact group Martin Sajdik noted, the conflict region today is one of the most mined areas in the world.
Martin Sajdik, special envoy of the Tripartite Contact Group: "The working group on security today discussed the ceasefire regime, the withdrawal of forces along the contact line.
It should be noted that the East of Ukraine has become one of the most mined zones in the world. According to observers, as compared with the same period of last year, the number of victims in Donbas decreased by 37 percent. However, since the beginning of this year, 182 people were killed there. The data was presented by the OSCE mission based on the monitoring conducted in the region, and it is a question of the civilian population. The observers criticized the statements of the military, who justify the need for a fire return.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All