3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Meeting of A. Lukashenko and President of Cuba takes place in Palace of Independence
The meeting of Alexander Lukashenko and Migel Dias-Canel takes place in Minsk today.
The Cuban President arrived in Minsk for several days on an official visit. The negotiations in the Palace of Independence were preceded by a solemn ceremony in the courtyard.
The negotiations are held in narrow and expanded formats. The agenda includes international relations issues and further joint work in the economy. The turnover of Minsk and Havana amounts to 17 million dollars, 90% is our export. The cooperation key points are based on industry, agriculture and even information technology.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All