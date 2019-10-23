Meeting of A. Lukashenko and President of Cuba takes place in Palace of Independence

The meeting of Alexander Lukashenko and Migel Dias-Canel takes place in Minsk today.



The Cuban President arrived in Minsk for several days on an official visit. The negotiations in the Palace of Independence were preceded by a solemn ceremony in the courtyard.



The negotiations are held in narrow and expanded formats. The agenda includes international relations issues and further joint work in the economy. The turnover of Minsk and Havana amounts to 17 million dollars, 90% is our export. The cooperation key points are based on industry, agriculture and even information technology.



