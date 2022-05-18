CSTO and SCO secretaries of state meet in Moscow

The demand for Asia has increased not only because the East is hastily reformatting its markets due to sanctions pressure, but also because there is a powerful force there to counter NATO's aggressive moves.



The Alliance, which largely contributes to the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, is forcing regional international organizations to retaliate to ensure security in their states. Today, the information agenda of the week continued with a meeting of the heads of major organizations that support peace in the East and Asia.



The Secretaries General of the CSTO and Shanghai Cooperation Organization met in Moscow. The joint counter-terrorism efforts and joint military exercises were on the agenda. Many assessments and approaches to security provision coincide between the organizations. The organizations are also united in their negative attitude to the expansion of NATO.



Stanislav Zas, CSTO Secretary General:



“NATO expansion to the east undermines the construction of indivisible security space. We do not need the expansion of the Cold War instruments.”



As the CSTO Secretary General noted, the main goal today is to form a belt of good-neighborliness around the member countries.



